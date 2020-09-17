Darien neighbors speaker series returning to DCA

DCA to offer Darien Neighbors, Global Players beginning with SE Cupp. DCA to offer Darien Neighbors, Global Players beginning with SE Cupp. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien neighbors speaker series returning to DCA 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Although larger scale gatherings and events have been placed on temporary hold, the DCA found an innovative way to carry on with its annual Darien Neighbors, Global Players series by collaborating local partner DAF Media.

Guests are invited to hear via live broadcast at the DCA from a trio of industry innovators who have called Darien their home: founder and managing director of Lone Pine Capital Steve Mandel on Oct. 1, political commentator and CNN host SE Cupp, to be interviewed by Ashleigh Banfield, also of Darien, on Oct. 13, followed by CEO and co-founder of vineyard vines Ian Murray on Oct. 26.

Registrants will receive access to purchase tickets and attend events online, while helping support the DCA’s nonprofit mission.

The DCA asks that viewers consider an additional donation if there will be more than one viewer in the household.

Series tickets for all three speakers: $80 for DCA members or $120 for public. Individual speaker tickets are $30 for DCA members, $45 for the public

Tickets for the entire series or Steve Mandel must be purchased by Sept. 29; SE Cupp by Oct. 11 and Ian Murray by Oct. 26.

Mandel, the first in the series, will be speaking on investing and philanthropy. Since its founding in 1997, public equity asset management firm Lone Pine Capital has generated some of the best long-term returns in the industry - while its Lone Pine Foundation has helped children and families in the communities where Lone Pine has offices.

DAF Media, a joint venture between The Darien Athletic Foundation and The Darien Foundation, is helmed by sports anchor Damian Andrew. DAF Media brings together student volunteers to livestream local sports, arts and community events. Given the extraordinary circumstances and need to livestream the annual speaker series remotely this fall, DAF Media was thrilled to be able to assist the DCA. DAF Media student-volunteers, under the direction of Andrew, will act as the production crew, using multiple cameras to livestream the three events.

“We are so happy that we could continue on with our annual fundraising event and speaker series in this innovative way. The DCA has always been proud to present these thought-provoking talks. This October’s speaker series is even more timely, and we felt that collaborating with DAF Media would be a win-win for everyone.” said DCA Executive Director Amy Bell.

"DAF Media is excited to produce the Darien Neighbors, Global Players Speaker Series for the Darien Community Association. This is a new and exciting opportunity for our organization and the student volunteers on our production crew,” Andrew said.

Sponsors for the Darien Neighbors, Global Players Speakers Series are John M. Glover Insurance Agency, gold sponsor, Northern Trust, silver sponsor and bronze sponsors PG Properties, Hawes Team and Nancy Dauk of Halstead CT in Darien and Darien Police Association

The DCA is a privately-funded nonprofit that does not receive any financial support from the Town of Darien. Since 1923, the DCA has been making our community a nicer place to live, by providing people of all ages a place to gather, give and learn.