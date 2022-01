DARIEN — The open woods that border a proposed housing development in Darien are still and serene, the silence broken by an occasional bird call or wind whistling through trees.

Now the integrity of the 50-acre preserve, which abuts an office building owned by Parklands LLC, has become a rallying cry for neighbors who oppose the conversion of that building into a 60-unit housing complex.

Nearby residents have appeared in droves at recent public hearings hosted by the Planning and Zoning Commission to argue against the planned redevelopment of 3 Parklands Drive. Critics have expressed varied concerns — like increased traffic congestion, the proposed building’s height and density and that the town does not require an environmental impact statement — but much of the criticism has focused on how the development could harm the nature preserve.

“I know people right now are saying, ‘Well, nothing bad has been shown to me about the impact of this building on our nature preserve,” said resident Natalie Tallis at a Nov. 30 public hearing. “But that doesn’t mean that if an appropriate third party environmental impact study was done, that there wouldn’t be problems.”

The preserve is actually two parcels of land — the 28-acre Selleck’s Woods, owned by the town, and the 22-acre Dunlap Woods, owned by the Darien Land Trust. A small group of preservationists are tasked with the land’s upkeep.

Yet these caretakers say they do not have outstanding objections to the conversion of the neighboring property. Both the Darien Land Trust and the nonprofit organization Friends of Selleck’s Woods have submitted statements in support of the proposed housing development.

In the past few months, the Planning and Zoning Commission has conducted three public hearings on the matter. They will likely make a decision in late January on whether the redevelopment can move forward.

“This is an inflection point. Is it a perfect situation? No, it rarely ever will be,” said Den Frelinghuysen, who is on both the Darien Land Trust and Friends of Selleck’s Woods boards. “Now we have this point where we think there’s going to be a net benefit to not only the community but also to the environmental asset, the land.”

Frelinghuysen and other trustees say they understand and can sympathize with the neighbors’ concerns. But as the land’s stewards, their primary job is to care for the preserve only, they said. Since the developer, Bob Gillon, first proposed the property’s conversion, trustees have worked with him to ensure the surrounding open space will be protected — and in some cases, augmented.

Environmental worries

Residents who shared their environmental worries have spoken about runoff entering Dunlap Lake, potential disturbance of wildlife, tree removal and over-use of the property.

But the preserve’s stewards said Gillon has set forth mitigation plans for the potential environmental impacts in question. Gillon has also collaborated with the Darien Land Trust on structural improvements to the property, like adding parking spots so more visitors can gain entrance into the woods from the Parklands parking lot.

A major concern is the existing runoff from the building — and a recently-built senior care facility, the Residences at Selleck’s Woods — that already drains into Dunlap Lake. The asphalt that is currently in place causes much of that runoff.

Trustees said that Gillon came to them with a proposed stormwater management plan to mitigate runoff and improve runoff quality. The developer has promised that the entire access way to the property will be permeable, “almost better than dirt” for water collection, said longtime Selleck’s Woods preservationist Chris Filmer.

History of neglect

Residents have also said that increased foot traffic could hurt the preserve.

But for Filmer, who has devoted decades to restoring the preserve, the woods are meant for public benefit, not solely for a few residents, he said.

He said that before people became aware of the land’s potential, the preserve was in disrepair, trashed by vandals and ridden with garbage. The lake was filled with oil slicks traced to bordering Interstate 95 and the Exit 13 rest stop.

Beginning in the 1990s, Filmer and a small band of preservationists formed Friends of Selleck’s Woods, conducting site evaluations and learning about habitat conservation. Filmer formed relationships with the Department of Transportation and the rest stop developers, jockeying for better protections for the land. They cleaned the woods and began managing its extensive trail system.

Now, Filmer actively encourages more people to visit this “diamond in the rough” he was largely responsible for. He said he would even welcome 60 new people watching over and caring for the woods in their backyard.

“This becomes a matter of human behavior. Not what kind of building is built next door,” Frelinghuysen said.

Protecting existing resources

Other issues involving garbage and tree removal are also addressed in the site plan, Gillon said. He has promised the land trust that the new building will store garbage inside.

Additionally, there are nine mature trees slated for removal at the 3 Parklands site, but Gillon said he plans on adding 109 new trees, 700 shrubs and 700 perennials along the edge of the parking lot extending into the woods.

The developers are also replacing the commercial lights that shine into the woods in order to minimize disruption to wildlife, Darien Land Trust trustees said.

Gillon said he has a monetary stake in preserving the woods as best he can.

“That nature preserve — and keeping it pristine and enhancing it — is a benefit for my potential renters,” he said.

Construction process

The construction process is a point of concern, the environmentalists acknowledge. Residents have said they felt blindsided by construction issues, including faulty drainage, for the senior care facility, also developed by Gillon.

Gillon said he did not build that building and “was not happy” with the construction company that did.

“It adversely impacted Selleck’s Woods, people being able to come down and enjoy it,” Gillon said. “It affected my tenants. So I’m really motivated to do this construction project the right way.”

Gillon said there will be a pathway for temporary access into the woods. There will also be a temporary retention basin to catch stormwater runoff over the length of construction.

Members from the Darien Land Trust and Friends of Selleck’s Woods will be monitoring construction if the project moves forward, Frelinghuysen said.

“If we see something, I’m confident that they’ll address it,” Frelinghuysen said.

“It’s a very visible property that a lot of people are taking interest in, which I think is wonderful,” he added. “Something that’s come out of this is how many voices have been speaking with great concern about our land, and this particular resource. That’s a good thing.”