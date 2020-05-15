Darien neighbors donate 150 lunches from Michael Joseph’s to hospital

Justin Viesta, owner of Michael Joseph's, who donated 150 desserts to go with the 150 lunches donated to Stamford Hospital by Rings End Road, Swifts Lane, Harbor Road and Salem Straits neighbors.

The neighborhoods of Rings End Road, Swifts Lane, Harbor Road and Salem Straits combined their efforts to raise funds to thank the front line health care workers at Stamford Hospital and to support a local business.

Partnering with Justin Viesta and his team at Michael Joseph’s Catering of Darien, 150 healthy meals and desserts were delivered to the hospital on May 11. Michael Joseph’s donated the desserts.

The remainder of the money raised was donated to the Stamford Hospital’s Foundation in order to purchase PPE.

Brownie Troop #50383 donated two cases of various Girl Scout Cookies and made beautiful hand drawn cards for the healthcare workers.

“A huge thank you to Michael Joseph’s Catering of Darien. Justin and his team went out of their way to provide an amazing meal, seemless service and graciously rounded out the meals with sides, desserts, and delivery. Thanks is also due to our neighbor, Maria McPartland, Stamford Hospital concierge, who tirelessly works to coordinate these deliveries,” said an email that went out to the neighbors.