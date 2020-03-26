Darien neighborhoods donate hundreds of Four Forks meals to Stamford Hospital

Darien's Nolen Lane neighbors donated enough to send 150 meals to Stamford Hospital from Four Forks.

Neighbors are banding together to feed those receiving and providing medical treatment during the coronavirus pandemic working with Darien’s Four Forks. .

After Nolen Lane neighbors initiated the first effort, Four Forks’ Megan Ruppenstein said “the outpouring from so many other groups in our community has been tremendous. So many have rallied together to support hospital workers and those on the front lines.”

The groups:

Family and Friends of Nolen Lane: — organized by Michael and Ingrid Sarver — donated to pay for 150 meals. They were delivered to Deborah Fedeli and her team at Stamford Hospital on Tuesday, March 24.

Four Forks has since been contacted by Caroline Rosen of Relihan Road who gathered donations from neighbors and friends across Darien and Rowayton.

“Her group is called Parents of Darien & Rowayton. We are delivering 60 dinners tonight (Thursday) to Stamford Hospital to the 10th floor (where sick individuals are waiting for results) and to the ER department,” Ruppenstein said.

Ashley Lauria and her neighbors, the families of Bump-A-Long in Darien (Greenleaf Avenue, Waterbury Lane and Windsor Road). The Bump-A-Long group is delivering lunch Tuesday to 150 staff members at Stamford Hospital.

Ann von Stade and her friends and neighbors also have put together a group of 14 and are reaching out to Stamford Hospital today to coordinate.

Four Forks is also participating in Corbin Cares, a combined fundraising effort of town organizations and businesses to feed Darien’s food insecure and medical workers.

“We are blessed to have such generous customers and supporters. We have an amazing staff. We encourage others to support all the businesses in town as they work to support their employees during this challenging time,” Ruppenstein said.

Four Forks is at 7 Tokeneke Road, Darien. For more info visit https://fourforks.net/, or contact Ruppenstein at megan@fourforks.net or 203-202-7576.