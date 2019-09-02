Darien native to lead new voice class at arts center

Christina DeMaio, Darien native and NYC-based performer and teaching artist is teaching a new group voice class at the Darien Arts Center, Sing! Sing! Elementary Group Voice.

Christina DeMaio, Darien native and NYC-based performer and teaching artist is teaching a new group voice class at the Darien Arts Center. Sing! Sing! Elementary Group Voice class is for grades 1 through 5 and takes place from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 19 through Dec. 5. Through musical games and activities, students will learn proper vocal techniques while receiving an introduction to music literacy. The group will also be invited to participate in the Darien Arts Center holiday recital in December.

DeMaio received her B.M. in classical vocal performance from New England Conservatory of Music. With over a decade of classical training, she has a diverse array of performance and teaching experience in musical styles from opera and musical theatre, to jazz, country, and pop. DeMaio has been teaching private lessons and group voice classes for the past several years, working with young singers of all ages, skill levels, and musical interests. DeMaio has worked in youth theatre as a music director and vocal coach for various productions and workshops.

Fee for Sing! Sing! Elementary Group Voice class is $210. Register at darienarts.org or call the DAC office at 203-655-8683. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien Town Hall. The DAC is sponsored by Baywater Properties and Laurel Road Bank.