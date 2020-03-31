Darien music teachers continue instruction online

Darien music students continue to practice online. Darien music students continue to practice online. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien music teachers continue instruction online 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The music teachers in the Darien Public Schools use online resources to do their best keep the music alive for their students during the statewide school shutdowns.

Royle School third grade violin student, Gaby Boudo, continues her violin lessons with online guidance and direction from her string teacher, Jane Minnis.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered all Connecticut schools closed until at least April 20.

Send us your eLearning photos to sshultz@darientimes.com.