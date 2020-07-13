Darien moms organize children’s art walk to bring awareness to inclusivity

Children have designed artwork that will be displayed on the art walk, which will take place on Saturday, July 16, in Darien.

Two Darien moms are hosting a peaceful children’s art walk on Saturday morning called Children’s Art Walk for Inclusivity.

The walk, which will showcase children’s art, will take place July 18 at 10 a.m. It will begin at the Darien Library and end at Town Hall. The rain date is July 19.

The goal of the event is to encourage conversations in families with children about diversity, bias, race and inclusion.

For the walk, children are asked to create an original piece of art, that responds to the prompt: “celebrating our differences.”

They will be taking their art home with them when the event is over.

The hosts of the event — Armel Jacobs and Diane Urban — have shared resources and ideas to initiate conversations about those discussions on their Instagram account at @childrensartwalk.

“It is our hope that this prompt sparks discussion among families of these critical issues holding our community back from being the more inclusive place we know that it can be,” Jacobs said. “Ultimately, we hope to empower our kids to raise their own voices against prejudice. We know we can do better, and we hope this special event unites our community towards that goal.”

The town administration is supportive of the event, and the hosts have secured a police escort for the walk along Post Road. Additionally, this is a socially distant event in which masks are required.

sfox@darientimes.com