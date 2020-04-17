Darien middleschooler to shave head online to raise money for St. Baldrick’s

Ethan Lublin, now in sixth grade in Darien, at last year's St. Baldrick's firefighters' event, was the highest fundraiser for the last two years. Since the event was canceled this year due to the coronavirus, Ethan is doing his own virtual event to raise money for St. Baldrick's Saturday.

Middlesex Middle School sixth grader Ethan Lublin has been the top fundraiser for the last two years Darien firefighters have been holding a St. Baldrick’s event. And just because the group event has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus, he isn’t about to let his record slide.

For the third time, Ethan plans to shave his head to raise money for St. Baldrick’s — to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

St. Baldrick’s, a fund-raiser for children’s cancer research, offers participants the opportunity to shave their heads in exchange for donations.

But this year, Ethan has gone virtual and will be hosting his head shaving event in his garage on April 18 at 5 p.m.. You can find the link to his Zoom broadcast at: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79434608779?pwd=UWIBVUtrMm1HU1VkVnp3by9UcDdtUT09

The password is ethan.

Donations can be made online through Ethans page at: stbaldricks.org/participants/ethanlublin2020

Two years ago, Ethan raised over $13,000. Last year, he raised over $10,000. Ethan is asking the community to join his Zoom and make a donation to help put and end to childhood cancer.

Event canceled

Darien Fire Department Vice President Shane Smith first began participating in a St. Baldrick’s event in Stamford at Bradford’s in 2007. Then in 2008 and 2009, his fellow Darien firefighters began participating with him.

Eventually, the event was moved to the Darien Fire Department for their own event in 2013, which evolved into all three fire departments joining the effort following.

In the first year, 27 shaved their head and raised $10,637. In just four year years, in 2017, 73 shaved their head and raised nearly 10 times for a total of $93,994. Last year, the Darien firefighters’ event raised over $38,000.

Smith had originally scheduled the community event for Saturday, April 17, but once Darien and the rest of the area had to shut down to slow the pandemic, he said he couldn’t hold the event safely given the close proximity participants would be with one another.

“I just think it is great that he’s participating at home,” Smith said Friday.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

The foundation funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government. St. Baldrick’s events are the largest volunteer-powered fund-raising opportunity benefiting pediatric cancer research.

The name “St. Baldrick’s” is a combination of the words “bald” and “St. Patrick’s,” since the first event was held in 2000 on March 17, which is St. Patrick’s Day.

More info on St. Baldrick’s can be found at stbaldricks.org.