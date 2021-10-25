Darien marks bicentennial, after a COVID delay, with a 'very special celebration' at Heritage Day Jarret Liotta Oct. 25, 2021 Updated: Oct. 25, 2021 11:26 a.m.
1 of17
Ricardo Ramos III of Groton fans the flames at encampment reenactment at at the Heritage Day celebration in Darien on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media / Show More Show Less
2 of17
Board of Finance Chair Jon Zagrodsky, in the guise of the Rev. Moses Mather, gets into character at the entrance to First Congregational Church before the play at the Heritage Day celebration in Darien on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17
Nick Everdell of Darien watches as his kids Keagan, 5, and Rowan, 7, shield their ears from the sounds of the musket fire at the Heritage Day celebration in Darien on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media / Show More Show Less
5 of17
Tom Sephen of New Canaan is in costume at the Darien Museum during the Heritage Day celebration in Darien on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media / Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17
Kevin Garrity, 8, of Darien watches the reenactment play. at the Heritage Day celebration in Darien on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of17
Jane Nickerson of Darien, whose great, great, great, great grandfather was the Rev. Moses Mather, watches the reenactment play that included a portrayal of his role in the action at the Heritage Day celebration in Darien on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media / Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17
Mike Zap of Ridgefield, left, and Jordan Miller, 14, of Darien, take part in the encampment reenactment at the Darien Museum, at the Heritage Day celebration in Darien on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of17
The Rev. Denise Terry of the First Congregational Church talks with Al Miller, chair of the Bicentennial Committee, at the Heritage Day celebration in Darien on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media / Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17
A reenactment play about the raid on the First Congregational Church draws a big crowd at the Heritage Day celebration in Darien on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media / Show More Show Less
14 of17
The Andruk family of Oxford pays a visit to Darien for the Heritage Day celebration on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media / Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17
A blacksmith reenactor shares details about his work at the Heritage Day celebration in Darien on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media / Show More Show Less
17 of17
DARIEN — Visitors enjoyed a unique opportunity to learn a little about what life was like in Darien 200 years ago when they attended the town’s Heritage Day on Saturday.
The Museum of Darien, First Congregational Church of Darien and the Mather Homestead all took part in the event, which was part of the town’s COVID-delayed bicentennial celebration of its 1820 founding.