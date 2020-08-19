Darien marine patrol rescues sinking sailors in the sound

Darien Police rescued two men after their sailboat sank off Copps Island early afternoon on Saturday.

Marine Division officers aboard Darien 127 were patrolling Long Island Sound when a distress call on the marine radio reported a vessel taking on water in the area. Police found two men in the water and could see the mast of a sunken sailboat protruding above the waterline.

Both men were pulled aboard Darien’s police boat and transported to Norwalk Yacht Club for medical evaluation. The U.S. Coast Guard was made aware of the submerged vessel.

Copps Island is a private island, surrounded by oyster beds and only accessible by boat. It is currently on the market for $2.5 million.

For more information on boating safety, go to DarienCT.gov and visit the harbor master’s page.