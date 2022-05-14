Darien marchers rallying in support of abortion rights span the generations; ‘they have somebody on their side’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Attendees make posters for the Saturday march in support of abortion rights in Darien.
Raga Justin / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Co-organizer Giselle Winegar, a Darien High School senior, helped organize a march on Saturday in town to support abortion rights.
Patrick Sikes / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Show More Show Less
Three Darien High School seniors organized a march on Saturday in town to support abortion rights.
Patrick Sikes / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of17
State Sen. Will Haskell speaks about reproductive rights next to Darien High School senior Livie Punishill during a Saturday pro-choice rally.
Patrick Sikes / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Show More Show Less
DARIEN — Before Darien High School senior Livie Punishill was born, her mother, Julie, experienced an unviable ectopic pregnancy, when a fertilized egg implanted outside the uterus, which is often life-threatening for women.
“We are fighting for women who received the death sentence when they found out they had an ectopic pregnancy like my own mother. ... I would not be here without Roe v. Wade,” Punishill said, emotion clear in her voice as she addressed nearly 100 rally attendees who joined her on Saturday at Darien Town Hall.