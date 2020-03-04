Darien man killed in skiing accident remembered as ‘wonderful friend’

DARIEN — Andrew Hryb, who died last weekend in a skiing accident, is being remembered as “bright” and “energetic” at the Greenwich school he once attended and a “wonderful friend” by a college classmate.

Darien resident Andrew Hryb, 36, died Saturday in a skiing accident at Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont.

Hryb graduated from Brunswick School in Greenwich before attending the University of Virginia.

“Our faculty and alumni who fondly remember Andy are devastated,” Brunswick Headmaster Tom Philip said in a statement on Tuesday. “He was a wonderful, bright, energetic, and engaging young man. We are keeping his memory and his family in our thoughts.”

Hryb was the principal of Goodwives Whiskey I, LLC, which was based out of his Darien home. His family declined to comment about his death when reached on Tuesday.

Anne Gay Donworth, a former friend and classmate of his at UVA, said she was saddened by the news.

“He helped me through a really dark period in my life,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “He was a wonderful friend in a time when I desperately needed it. Peace to you, friend.”

According to a press release issued Monday from the Vermont State Police Department of Public Safety, Hryb was skiing with his brother, Alexander Hryb, 35, a Norwalk resident.

Police said Andrew Hryb “skied off trail and had gone out of bounds into the woods from Stowe Mountain Resort.”

Police said the brothers “became disoriented and attempted to find their way out of the woods.”

Police said they traveled around 2 miles from Sensation Quad lift at Spruce Peak through the woods before coming reaching an ice climbing route known as Doug’s Route.

“It appears that Andrew lost his footing while trying to look over the edge of the approximately 220-foot cliff and fell,” police said.

When learning of the tragedy, Darien Chief of Police Don Anderson said, “We certainly extend our sympathies to the family.”