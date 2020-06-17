Darien man cited for breach of peace after post-motor vehicle accident altercation

An 18-year-old Darien man was cited after police said he started an altercation with bystanders following a motor vehicle accident.

Darien Police said they responded to the intersection of Middlesex Road and Ox Ridge Lane at about 6:30 p.m. after receiving the report of a motor vehicle accident. The caller described the offending vehicle as a red Mini Cooper and said the driver was attempting to leave. The caller also allegedly told police the driver was starting an altercation with bystanders.

Upon arrival, officers noted the Mini Cooper had left the roadway and was stuck on top of a stone wall, police said. Darien Police made contact with the driver, who they identified as Jack Brown, 18, of Darien. Brown was seated and unable to stand without assistance and was slurring as he spoke, Darien Police said. Further, the officer allegedly noted the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Brown, and his pupils were constricted, police said.

Brown was given standardized field sobriety testing, which Darien Police said he allegedly failed to perform to standard. Based on the above, police said Brown was taken into custody. He was transported to headquarters where he was processed for the charges of operation of a motor vehicle by a minor with elevated blood alochol content, stop sign violation, and creating a public disturbance.

Brown was released on a written promise to appear and is due in Stamford Court on July 20 .