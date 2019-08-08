Darien man charged with manslaughter to head back to Anguilla court this month

A spokesman for Darien resident Scott Hapgood said he plans to head back to Anguilla to face his charges of manslaughter this month. Hapgood was charged by the Royal Anguilla Police Force on April 16 for the April 13 death of Kenny Mitchell, reportedly an employee at the hotel at which Hapgood and his family were staying. Kelcey Kintner, who has been serving as the family spokesman since the spring, confirmed to The Darien Times Hapgood will be in Anguilla for the Aug. 22 court date.

The Royal Anguilla Police Force also confirmed they expect Hapgood to be at his court date to The Darien Times via Facebook message.

Hapgood was taken to the Magistrate Court on April 17, where bail was initially denied, and he was initially remanded to prison in Anguilla until his August court date, Royal Police reported. On the same date, Hapgood’s counsel made an application to The High Court Judge for consideration for the granting of bail, Royal Police said. Hapgood was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 East Caribbean dollars, the equivalent of approximately $75,000, and reportedly released — to return this month in court.

The case drew international attention and the Hapgood family has maintained the incident was self defense after the family was attacked.

Many in the Anguilla community shared alleged information on social media about the case and expressed outrage that Hapgood was granted bail and was allowed to leave the country following the arrest. Some expressed concern he would not return to face the charges.

In April, someone alleging to be Mitchell’s family member told The Darien Times via Facebook message described what “ a strong, loving and kind-hearted person Kenny was. He came from a great Christian family. We all loved Kenny. He brought joy to a lot of people. Please help us get justice in anyway u can. We are praying.”

The Hapgood family issued a detailed statement in early May of their account of the events leading up to the Mitchell’s death. In it, the family says Mitchell entered their room under false pretenses and attacked Hapgood’s wife and children, and the fight between him and Mitchell that resulted in his death was Hapgood defending his family.

"When Scott and our family went on vacation, we never thought he would end up defending himself and our young children against an armed intruder. We were excited for our first family vacation abroad in the beautiful and tranquil Caribbean island of Anguilla. But with a single knock at the door, our dream vacation turned into a chilling nightmare—a literal fight to survive," the statement said.

The family said they cooperated fully with local authorities in Anguilla following the attack, and their first-hand accounts of the events were taken by them.

"Scott Hapgood did what any parent would do — defend himself and his children. And thanks to his actions, Scott and our family survived this terrible encounter," the family said.

A Go Fund Me account established in April for the family Mitchell, also known as Mylez, left behind raised $3,470 of the $120,000 goal.

“Mylez [Mitchell] and Emily both migrated to Anguilla. Mylez from Dominica at a very young age and Emily from the UK. They found love on Anguilla and together had a beautiful baby girl named Mylie,” the organizers said. The money was to pay for funeral expenses and family support.

Messages sent to Mitchell support pages, the above family member and to Hapgood’s lawyer were not returned. The spokesman for the Hapgood family said the family had no further comment at this time.