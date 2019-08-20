Darien man charged in Caribbean hotel worker’s death fears for his own safety

DARIEN — Gavin Scott Hapgood, the UBS trader accused of killing a hotel worker during a violent struggle while on vacation with his family in the Caribbean, spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday.

“On April 13, my family’s life was changed forever. Since that day, we’ve been living a nightmare that has gradually become a reality,” Hapgood told a room of reporters in midtown Manhattan.

“We want the same thing as the people of Anguilla, for the truth to come out,” Hapgood said, referencing the British Caribbean territory where the incident occurred in Hapgood’s room at the Moulihanna Resort while vacationing with his wife and three children. Hapgood, however, declined to go into detail about the events of April 13.

The Darien man and his attorney, Juliya Arbisman, of Amsterdam & Partners LLP based in London, spoke about the three mandatory trips to Anguilla required this week to satisfy the conditions of his bail, culminating with a Thursday hearing, which Arbisman said will be adjourned. It’s taken a toll on Hapgood and his family, Arbisman said, especially “in the face of a credible threat of violence.”

Hapgood, 44, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel. According to Arbisman, Hapgood returned Tuesday from Anguilla and is scheduled to return to the Caribbean island on Thursday for a court appearance. Because of threats communicated to Arbisman and Hapgood through Anguillian police, they’ve been advised to spend as little time on the island as possible. Arbisman said she attempted to negotiate Hapgood’s appearance at hearings via video, but the request was denied by Anguillian Attorney General Dwight Horsford.

“If you cannot guarantee his safety, we urge you not to require his physical attendance at every procedural hearing, especially if the only matter of that hearing is an adjournment that you, yourself, are bringing,” Arbisman said. “This is not only good law, it is also common sense.”

A toxicology report released last week revealed Mitchel tested positive for cocaine, Delta-9 THC (the active substance in marijuana) and other drugs. The report also showed that Mitchel had a blood-alcohol content level of .181, which is more than double the legal limit in the United States and the United Kingdom, which is .08.

“The toxicology report confirms that Scott Hapgood had no choice but to defend himself and his children from the frenzied attack of a man under the influence of a dangerous combination of illegal drugs and alcohol," Arbisman said Monday in a prepared statement.

Arbisman criticized Anguillan authorities for withholding the toxicology report results until a week before Hapgood was scheduled to appear in court, questioning the court’s respect for her client’s right to due process.

Mitchel was also facing rape charges stemming from a March 25 incident with his former girlfriend and mother of their child, according to a New York Times report. The case was pending when he died.

However, the woman told the Times Mitchel didn’t rape her, and that the incident leading to his arrest was “a misunderstanding.”

The Hapgood family has said the Darien man was defending himself and his young children — aged 14, 12 and nine — after Mitchel came to their room to fix a bathroom sink. Hapgood contended the sink was never broken and no one called for someone to come to their room, but he trusted Mitchel because he was wearing a hotel uniform.

The family has accused Mitchel of pulling a knife, resulting in Hapgood “fighting for his life” and being bitten multiple times, including on the face.

Residents on the island were outraged Hapgood was permitted to return to Connecticut after Mitchel’s death. Hapgood was originally held at Her Majesty’s Prison in Anguilla when he was denied bail. But he was later released on bond after his attorney appealed to the High Court.

The family has said it cooperated with authorities after the killing and shared a photo of Hapgood with injuries he apparently sustained during the incident.

Mitchel has been described as a “strong, loving and kind-hearted person,” by a person who claimed to be his family member. Earlier this year, a GoFundMe page created for his family garnered $3,470.

The creator of the GoFundMe page says Hapgood asked Mitchel to come to his family’s hotel room. Mitchel’s name has been spelled as Mitchell in various reports, including on the toxicology report.

Hapgood, who said he is on administrative leave from UBS, said he was nervous because it was his “first experience with any kind of legal matter,” but felt assured that he and his family were the victims.

“We’re hanging on by a thread, to be honest with you. It was a terrifying incident, it was a terrifying experience on the island post the arrest, having spent multiple nights incarcerated, being threatened on the island,” Hapgood said.

“My wife, my children, we wake up with it, we live in it, we swim in it, we breathe it every day.”

