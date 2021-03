DARIEN — Town leaders and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are not enthused about a proposed bill that would add a tax on Darien and other municipalities that do not meet the state’s 10 percent affordable housing threshold.

“The bill would impose an additional 1.6 mills on most residential properties in the town of Darien,” First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said in testimony to Hartford this week opposing the legislation that would affect Darien homeowners with property exceeding $430,000.

In her testimony, Stevenson called the 10 percent figure “arbitrary,” adding the tax would be levied “in spite of our extraordinary success in constructing or approved for construction over 870 units of affordable housing in the past 20 years, with 32 percent of those units designated as affordable.”

Stevenson said only 95 of Darien’s 6,652 housing units would be exempt from the levy.

“S.B. 1068 makes Connecticut even more unaffordable by adding to the property tax burden on homeowners,” said Stevenson, who also recently testified against some parts of zoning legislation inteded to make Connecticut more affordable because she argued it overstepped local zoning control. “Further, it increases Connecticut cities’ and towns’ reliance on property tax — a concern that the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities has spent years lobbying against.”

Stevenson noted that the three-page bill appears to be a “concept bill” with “very limited language on the purpose and intended outcomes of such a tax.”

Because the language is so limited, Stevenson urged the Planning & Development Committee or any other appropriate committee to hold another public hearing when the bill is fully developed “in order to full understand the Senate’s objectives.”

“In addition, I recommend the Legislature convene a Blue Ribbon Commission to study the issues associated with affordability in Connecticut and specifically housing affordability. I welcome the opportunity to participate in such an important effort,” she said.

Action Network Darien Democrats founding member Evonne Klein, who also founded Darien Talks Housing, a discussion group about various housing and zoning issues, said she opposes S.B. 1068 as well.

“There are other bills before legislators that, if passed, will provide opportunities for individuals and families to have more housing choice in C(onnecticut). Many of the same bills will ensure an available workforce for employers for all types of positions, as well as bring the vibrancy of multigenerational-diverse population to our communities,” she said.

State Rep. Terrie Wood, R-Darien, said the purpose of this legislation “purportedly is to address urban poverty.”

“Over the last 10 years, we’ve increased funding to our cities by hundreds of millions of dollars with no measurable change in outcomes,” Wood said.

Wood said this is “one more obsession of top-down government by Hartford Democrats that does not address the underlying causes of poverty in our cities.”

“Why aren’t we collectively looking at reasonable solutions to our failing urban schools and lack of accountability in our cities?” Wood said.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, state Rep. Matt Blumenthal, D-Stamford, and state Sen. Patricia Billie Miller, D-Stamford, did not respond to requests for comment on the bill.

Randy Klein, also a founding member of Action Network of Darien Democrats, said he also opposes S.B. 1068.

“I am against this particular bill since I think there are more effective broad-based revenue generators we, as a state, can employ. I am disappointed that we have dropped the ball on tolling as one of those tools,” he said.

Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo also spoke at the public hearing on Monday opposing the bill.

Camillo said that the bill would “penalize hardworking Connecticut residents” who live in towns that have not met the 10 percent threshold. He went so far as to call it a “grab” of money from state residents and a “redistribution.”

“The middle class is going to continue to go down with bills like this,” Camillo said. “... There’s this fascination and focus with the super mansions. Yeah, they’re there but they’re the minority.”

Additional reporting by reporter Kenneth Borsuk.