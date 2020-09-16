Darien kids sell bracelets on street, donate to charity

From left, Wesley Gird, 8; Sterling Mountain, 8; Juliet Gird, 5; and Siena Gird, 10. They all sold bracelets and gave the profits to Person-To-Person. From left, Wesley Gird, 8; Sterling Mountain, 8; Juliet Gird, 5; and Siena Gird, 10. They all sold bracelets and gave the profits to Person-To-Person. Photo: Alison Gird / Contributed Photos Photo: Alison Gird / Contributed Photos Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Darien kids sell bracelets on street, donate to charity 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Bracelet, anyone? What about lemonade or a chocolate chip cookie?

For about six days this summer, anyone passing by Pasture Lane in Darien would have noticed a small table and chairs set up inside a driveway — with several children around them.

Through their efforts, those kids earned $220, and donated all of it to Person-To-Person, a local nonprofit.

The idea

“We went away earlier in the month of August and our kids had seen someone selling bracelets. When we got back, they decided they would set up a little shop on our street,” said Alison Gird, who is mother to Wesley, 8; Juliet, 5; and Siena, 10. Sterling and Bo Mountain, ages 8 and 6, who also live on the block, helped raise the money as well.

The kids learned how to make multi-colored bracelets from a Rainbow Loom design kit last summer at camp.

So, one day in August, they set up the table and got to work taking requests from those who came by.

They had already made some bracelets ahead of time but if someone requested a certain color or style, the kids would custom-make them.

Gird estimates the kids made bracelets for about 40 customers in total. It took them between 10 and 30 minutes to make each bracelet, depending on the style.

They worked from two to four hours a day, for at least six days, according to Gird. “They would stop for lunch and then go back out after,” she added.

While the bracelets cost $2 each, “people gave more than that,” Gird said.

“The most we made for a customer was six bracelets,” Siena added.

“Some people didn’t have money and later left money in our mailbox,” said Siena, a fifth-grader at Hindley Elementary School.

There was another customer who donated additional money than what her purchase cost.

Lemonade, cookies

While the children originally just sold bracelets, many who saw them assumed they were selling lemonade, according to Gird.

So, after the first day, they also started selling lemonade, as well as homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Person-To-Person

Gird said they chose to donate to P2P, which provides assistance for basic needs and access to resources, because they’re local.

“We have donated to P2P before. Since we moved here five years ago, we have brought clothes and toys to P2P,” Gird said.

Also, over the previous two or three summers, Gird purchased several kids’ backpacks, filled them with supplies, and donated them to P2P.

“We’ve always been giving stuff to P2P,” Siena said.

She added, “Me and my sister, we cleaned out our rooms with stuffed animals, and donated that.”

Keeping it going

Siena said she really enjoyed being able to raise money for a good cause.

“I hope to sell this again this next summer,” she added. “I want to raise a lot of money. I want to keep it going.”

sfox@darientimes.com