Darien issues new beach, park rules ahead of weekend

Darien’s Parks & Recreation Department has issued new rules to apply to the use of the town’s parks and beaches as beach sticker season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend. The theme is respect, respond, re-open.

The new rules are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For beaches:

• Access limited to valid Darien 2020 beach stickers only

• Carry-in and carry-out trash

• No lifeguards on duty

• Playgrounds are closed until further notice

• No dogs allowed

• No grills allowed

• Gatherings limited by Governor’s Order

• Physical distancing (6 feet minimum) must be maintained

• Face coverings to be worn if physical distancing can’t be maintained

• Gates open at 6 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m.

For parks:

• Carry-in and carry-out trash

• Playgrounds are closed until further notice •

Dogs must be ON-LEASH at all mes in all Darien Parks

• Athletic fields are closed until further notice

• Gatherings limited by Governor’s Order

• Physical distancing (6 feet minimum) must be maintained

• Face coverings to be worn if physical distancing can’t be maintained

• Park open dawn to dusk

Please note, for both parks and beaches: If you, a family member, or someone you have been in close contact with are sick, please stay home.

Restrictions may be modified based upon guidance from the Governor, federal, state, and local authorities as well as community compliance.

For more information, visit http://www.darienct.gov/parkrec