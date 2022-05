This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — The Town of Darien will holds its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30, and the police department has issued a set of guidelines to keep the event safe for everyone.

The parade will step off from the Goodwives Shopping Center on Old Kings Highway North at 10 a.m., proceeding up Brookside Road and turning left onto the Post Road.

Then, the parade participants will proceed west on the Post Road, with the parade ending in the area near Spring Grove Cemetery.

The Darien Police Department will be deploying additional personnel to the parade route area, according to a statement from Capt. Jeremiah P. Marron Jr. of the Darien Police Department.

As a safety precaution, spectators are asked to avoid bringing backpacks or large bags to the event, Marron said in a statement.

Traffic detours and restrictions will be in effect at some locations beginning at 8 a.m. that morning.

To provide a safe environment for everyone and to accommodate all of the parade participants and spectators, the Darien Police Department issued the following statement:

No on-street parking will be allowed on Sedgwick Avenue, Mechanic Street or Old Kings Highway North near the entrance to the Goodwives Shopping Center.

The Brookside Road and Old Kings Highway North approaches to the Goodwives Shopping Center will be closed to all vehicular traffic at 8 a.m.

All vehicles participating in the parade must enter the Goodwives Shopping Center via Sedgwick Avenue or Mechanic Street.

Anyone dropping off parade participants must use Sedgwick Avenue or Mechanic Street.

No vehicles will be allowed to travel on the Post Road from the Interstate 95 ramp from Exit 13 westbound to Old Kings Highway South during the parade.

Old Kings Highway South from Goodwives River Road to the Post Road will be posted a “no parking” area.

Spectators are reminded to remain on sidewalks, curbsides, or as close as possible to the edge of the roadway throughout the duration of the Memorial Day Parade. This is necessary to ensure the safety of viewers and marchers alike.

Motorists are advised to avoid the downtown area during the time of the parade. A large contingent of Darien police officers will be assigned to traffic posts before and during the parade to help detour traffic.