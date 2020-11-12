Darien honors veterans with annual ceremony

U.S. Naval Reserve Capt. Sueann Schorr and VFW Post 6933 member Allan Bixler raise an American flat to start the Veterans Day ceremony in front of Town Hall in Darien, Conn. Nov. 11, 2020. U.S. Naval Reserve Capt. Sueann Schorr and VFW Post 6933 member Allan Bixler raise an American flat to start the Veterans Day ceremony in front of Town Hall in Darien, Conn. Nov. 11, 2020. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Darien honors veterans with annual ceremony 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The town held its annual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday at the Town Hall’s Veterans Circle.

Terry Gaffney, vice chairman of the Monuments & Ceremonies Commission, presided over the ceremony.

Gaffney thanked Linda O’Leary and Karen Dunn, the town’s executive assistants, who he said had helped to coordinate the ceremony.

It was attended by members of the Monuments & Ceremonies Commission, Darien VFW Post 6933, as well as First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Selectmen David Martin, Sarah Neumann, Christa McNamara and Kip Koons. It was also attended by state Majority Leader Sen. Bob Duff. D-Norwalk, state Rep. Terrie Wood, R-Darien, and state Rep. Matt Blumenthal, D-Stamford, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Gaffney acknowledged the veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Gulf War and others. He also described the history of Armistice Day and Stevenson read a presidential proclamation.

Roses were also placed by attendees in different colors, with red to symbolize brotherhood and justice, white symbolizing purity and love, blue for fidelity and truth, evergreen, representing the eternity of their sacrifice, and laurel representing victory.

Gaffney closed the ceremony by reading In Flanders Field, by John McCrae. He then read an Irish blessing.

The Veterans Circle at Town Hall was dedicated on Veterans Day in 2006, is located on the circular island in the Darien Town Hall Driveway.

The black marble Purple Heart Monument is inscribed on both sides and faces the driveway entrance.

Other monuments include a granite boulder with two bronze plaques containing the names of 32 men from Darien who died in the Civil War, and eight names of those lost in World War I. Another granite boulder contains three bronze plaques with the names of five people who died in the Korean War 1950-1953 and the names of six who lost their lives in the Vietnam War 1959-1975.

The World War II 1941-1945 plaque holds the names of 40 men from Darien who lost their lives during that war.

Memorial benches line the outside edge of the Memorial Circle. Both the Eastern and Western benches are inscribed with the names of the five branches of the service: Army, Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy and Marines.