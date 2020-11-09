Darien honors late Fred Calve with wartime veteran street sign

The extended Calve family enjoys the first site of the sign now honoring Joseph "Fred" Calve on Old Parish Road. The extended Calve family enjoys the first site of the sign now honoring Joseph "Fred" Calve on Old Parish Road. Photo: Jarret Liotta For Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: Jarret Liotta For Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Darien honors late Fred Calve with wartime veteran street sign 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — History came home Sunday afternoon when the Darien Monuments & Ceremonies Commission honored longtime resident Joseph “Fred” Calve with a commemorative street name.

Friends, family and town officials attended a ceremony for Calve at the northern corner Old Parish Road, which he helped construct decades ago.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson also read a proclamation naming Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, as Fred Calve Day in Darien.

Calve—a World War II and Korean War veteran who was instrumental in helping develop Darien property and roads—ran Calve Brothers construction for many years with his brother George, and later was a real estate developer in town.

“This is great,” said his wife Ann, who attended the ceremony with children, grandchildren and friends.

“I’m so excited,” said his daughter, Donna Chiffriller of Madison, N.J. “I think my dad really deserves it.”

“He was the epitome of a self-made man,” she said. “He had nothing when he came from Italy when he was nine-years old.”

Having joined the army at age 19, Calve used his skills in excavation to serve the U.S. Army in both France and Germany working on roads using heavy machinery—in particular the Earthworm D-4 Dozer. He received various accolades for his service, including a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and a battlefield commission to First Lieutenant.

On the homefront, Calve, who died in 2000, was active as a member of St. Johns Parish, but was also known as an unassuming resident who often helped out those in need behind the scenes.

Now in its second year, Wartime Veteran Street Sign Program was the brainchild of Lucy Berry, a U.S. history teacher at Middlesex Middle School.

“It’s a nice way to commemorate our veterans,” she said, with the tradition becoming the honoring of one around Veterans Day and another around Memorial Day.

“It does not change the actual name of the street,” she emphasized, but is an additional reference in memory.

Berry said that while her students have shown adequate interest in the subject of history as it relates to war veterans, when there is a tangible connection to their own hometown it seems to pique their interest more.

“It’s a way of bringing history alive to our community, really,” she said, with Calve’s grandson Freddie, who lives in town, perhaps serving as the best example of that.

“He died before I was born, but it’s kind of interesting learning all these things about him,” said Freddie, 16, who had the honor of revealing the new sign at the corner of Middlesex Road.

For Berry, who grew up at 11 Old Parish Road as the former Lucy Marshall, the ceremony for Calve had additional meaning. While she was not involved in choosing Calve to be honored, she was thrilled to learn it was her former neighbor.

The same was true for Stevenson, who used to live in the Calve’s former home on Nicholas Road when she and her family first moved to town.

“Fred was extremely generous with his time and resources,” she said, reading a proclamation that cited he and his brother George’s donation of land for the Father McGuane Little League Field.

“He was the type of person who wouldn’t have looked for any honor,” Chiffriller said, but clearly his family, friends and the town of Darien feel he deserves it.