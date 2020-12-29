Darien historians seek to save iconic house where George Washington once visited Susan Shultz Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 11:03 a.m.
The Nationally Registered Pond-Weed house, where George Washington reportedly once visited, in Darien is for sale for the first time in 30 years.
The Pond-Weed House is one of the finest examples of 18th century original Colonial style architecture in Darien, and also Connecticut.
DARIEN — If it was good enough for the first U.S. president, surely some in town hope it’s worthy for a buyer to save it from possible demolition.
The Pond-Weed House, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and where George Washington reportedly once visited, is for sale for the first time in 30 years. The three-bedroom, two bath home is listed for $699,000.