Darien health inspectors find broken equipment, bad sanitation in restaurants but most problems fixed quick

DARIEN — Darien health inspectors discovered broken refrigerators, failure to wash hands and unclean cooking conditions in local restaurants in the last quarter of the year.
Three local restaurants and the Darien Depot failed health inspections during September through December. Under state guidelines, a fail means a restaurant received less than 80 points out of 100 or has a four-point violation, reserved for offenses that could cause harm to customers or staff and that requires immediate correction.