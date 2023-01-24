Darien health inspectors find broken equipment, bad sanitation in restaurants but most problems fixed quick

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Darien health inspectors discovered broken refrigerators, failure to wash hands and unclean cooking conditions in local restaurants in the last quarter of the year.

Three local restaurants and the Darien Depot failed health inspections during September through December. Under state guidelines, a fail means a restaurant received less than 80 points out of 100 or has a four-point violation, reserved for offenses that could cause harm to customers or staff and that requires immediate correction.

Darien additionally uses a letter-based system in its health inspections with A grades for excellent conditions, B for acceptable and C for a business that needs improvement.

According to Director of Health David Knauf, the system is designed to take into account the restaurant’s history including whether there are repeat violations. It is also intended to encourage restaurants to make improvements quickly since a less-than-perfect rating on display could affect business.

During a December inspection, Thai Time was flagged for two four-point violations, including a lack of hand-washing due in part to a flooding sink, and refrigeration not kept cool enough. Additional notes included improperly thawed meat, improper food storage and unclean cooking surfaces.

The restaurant failed its follow-up inspection in January, correcting the violation for hand-washing but not refrigeration temperatures. Additional notes included repairs needed on the dishwasher, proper sanitizing for tools and some pest droppings.

It is not the first time the restaurant has been told to improve. The most recent January rating marks the fifth time since May that Thai Time received a C rating. In that time, it has not received an A.

Thai Time manager Koupasert Sysourath said they worked to fix the identified problems, but Darien’s standards are "crazy high," much tougher than other municipalities.

After several relatively excellent ratings, Crêpes Choupette suddenly dropped from an A to a failing C after an inspector reported a four-point violation for lack of hand-washing along with 11 other risk factor violations in December.

Violations included no training for staff members, not washing produce, unsanitary handling of food and utensils and unclean kitchen surfaces, according to health inspectors.

Owner Adil Chokairy said the inspection came at a busy time for the relatively new business and while the establishment was short-staffed.

“I can’t argue with them because I think it’s their right to do the inspection, and I am willing to learn from them,” Chokairy said. “They’re doing their job and I take their criticism as healthy concern for my business to improve.”

While staff sanitation had been corrected as of early January, the restaurant still sits at a B for unclean refrigeration and a general haze in the kitchen. The restaurant was also penalized for not displaying its rating.

Chokairy said because the staff cooks all of the food in front of the customers, it can be challenging to clean as thoroughly during a busy rush compared with a hidden kitchen.

He also added that a rating is not fixed, and he is always listening to the health department to improve on any of their concerns.

“Sometimes the system of rating could impact (the) perception of customers,” he said. “There’s a difference between what is good food, why do I eat here and what it’s rated.”

Pho Fans Vietnamese received a four-point violation in September after an inspector found that refrigeration temperature was not held under 45 degrees Fahrenheit, putting food in the temperature danger zone.

Since then, the restaurant has received A grades during inspections — both shortly after its failed evaluation and again at the end of November — with recognition of its significant improvements included in the inspector’s notes.

A representative for Pho Fans did not respond to requests for comment.

Outside of restaurants, the Depot Youth Center ran into troubles in September after inspectors found that its refrigerator was not holding a low enough temperature. The business was also cited for mold in an ice machine.

Depot executive director Laura Downing said the Depot had known the fridge was broken and was in the process of arranging repairs when the inspector arrived. Everything except for some sodas had already been taken out.

“They gave us a few days to get a fix and we did. They came back and everything was great,” she said.

The Depot now has a perfect score. The surprise visit may have an unintended benefit as Downing said she is hoping to arrange for the inspector to come back to speak about food safety for the Depot’s life skills program.