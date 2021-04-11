Darien group uses art to paint picture of equality Susan Shultz April 11, 2021 Updated: April 11, 2021 4:43 p.m.
President Kyla Johns hanging up a piece of art work at the YWCA.
Performer Supreme ‘Sahmra’ Divinity at the art show’s opening ceremony.
Ragetime CT is holding an art installation in various partners in Darien.
Max Johns performing
Performer Max Johns, board member Tatianna Concannon. Linda Petersen of LiveGirl, a non-profit activism organization, performer, Supreme ‘Sahmra’ Divinity (performer) board members Tammy Nguyen and Kate Dempsey.
Kyla Johns with some art work.
Supreme performing with group board members.
President Kyla Johns hanging up a piece of art work at the YWCA.
DARIEN — A group of local students and alumni have created a group called Ragetime CT, which is holding an art showcase throughout town. The same group helped organize vigils, walks and protests last summer.
“Ragetime” stands for “Reform and Amend General Education to Teach and Integrate Minority Experiences,”
according to its website.