Darien golfers help raise a record $200,000 for the Maritime Aquarium in ‘the most successful outing yet’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Golfers, including a number from Darien, hit the links to help raise nearly $200,000 — an event record — to support The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk during the 11th annual Golf Classic held recently in Darien.

The funds raised will be used to support the aquarium’s exhibits, conservation initiatives and environmental education efforts.

“The 84 golfers who teed up with us made this year’s Golf Classic the most successful outing yet, and we are so grateful to them for their generosity and spirited involvement,” said Danielle Tranzillo, the aquarium’s vice president of philanthropy and engagement. “And we also thank the Wee Burn Country Club for again hosting us on their beautiful course and in their fabulous facilities.”

Fairfield County Bank was the presenting sponsor of the Golf Classic, with co-presenting sponsors New Canaan Funding and Spinnaker Real Estate Partners. Champion sponsor was M&T Bank.

The event, held on May 23, included a barbecue lunch to start the day, followed by 18 holes of golf, live music by members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, visits by animal husbandry staff with aquarium ambassador animals and a sunset dinner.

The event’s co-chairmen were Earl Mix of Darien and Clay Fowler of Pound Ridge, N.Y. Fowler is chair of the aquarium’s Board of Trustees and his Spinnaker Real Estate Partners was a co-presenting sponsor. Mix is managing member at New Canaan Funding, which was also a co-presenting sponsor.

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, The nonprofit’s mission is to inspire people of all ages to appreciate and protect the Long Island Sound ecosystem and the global environment. To learn more or to visit the aquarium, go to www. maritimeaquarium.org.