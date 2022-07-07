Darien golfers help raise a record $200,000 for the Maritime Aquarium in ‘the most successful outing yet’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6
Darien residents Peter Drippe, Murat Alptekin, Dom Napolitano and Pat Hackett are a foursome for the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s 11th annual Golf Classic. The fundraiswer was held on May 23 at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, raising nearly $200,000, which was a record.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of6
Long drive specialist Andrew Eigner follows through on a tee shot during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s 11th annual Golf Classic on May 23 at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
Earl Mix of Darien, co-chairman of the Maritime Aquarium’s recent 11th annual Golf Classic, thanks participants at event on May 23 at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien. The Golf Classic raised nearly $200,000, which is a record.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of6
Ed Stearns of Darien, Bill and Griffin Thrush of Westport, and David Durkin of Darien are a foursome taking part in the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s 11th annual Golf Classic. The fundraiser was held on May 23 at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
6 of6
Golfers, including a number from Darien, hit the links to help raise nearly $200,000 — an event record — to support The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk during the 11th annual Golf Classic held recently in Darien.
The funds raised will be used to support the aquarium’s exhibits, conservation initiatives and environmental education efforts.
Justin Stock is a photo editor, editor, photographer, photojournalist, journalist, writer, reporter and content manager with a passion for all aspects of the field of journalism. He graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a major in journalism and a minor in communication. He is a news assistant for the New Canaan Advertiser.