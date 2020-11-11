Darien gets $92K state grant for Highland Farm pollinator pathway

The Pollinator Pathway between Town Hall and Mather Center. The Pollinator Pathway between Town Hall and Mather Center. Photo: Diane Farrell / Contributed Photo: Diane Farrell / Contributed Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Darien gets $92K state grant for Highland Farm pollinator pathway 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The state has awarded Darien $92,000 as part of a grant for landscaping and the installation of a pollinator pathway at Highland Farm. This will be matched by $8,700 from the town.

Highland Farm, located at the former Ox Ridge Hunt Club, recently opened with a family music event in October. It’s about a half-mile walking loop and the first ADA-compliant walking loop in Darien.

Darien’s grant was part of $11 million in grants accross the state that Gov. Ned Lamont recently approved through the Small Town Economic Assistance Program that will be awarded to 94 small towns across Connecticut for various infrastructure improvement projects. This is the first time since 2016 that the state has awarded STEAP funding.

The governor said he reinstated the program in an effort to support Connecticut’s municipalities while implementing projects that will give a boost to the economy and help in their response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For this round of funding, he implemented a special COVID-19 provision to support towns with expenditures related to their ongoing response to the pandemic, including new construction, expansion, renovation, or replacement of existing facilities.

In another Darien pollinator project, topsoil repurposed from the Highland Farm project was used to create a pollinator garden at Town Hall near the Mather Center. The Beautification Commission oversaw the cleanup of the site and designed a pollinator-friendly native perennial garden to be planted in the enriched soil that will be held down initially by a layer of natural jute.

Once the garden is completed, a plant directory will be installed that will describe the plants and their effects on the environment.

Other towns that received grants include Avon, which received a grant for sidewalk construction; Brookfield, which will use the grant to hire a design consultant to redesign its town hall; and Fairfield, which will be making streetscape improvements at Fairfield Center. Those towns all received grants of $128,205, and the towns will match with their own funding.

“On behalf of the town of Darien, we are very grateful to the state of Connecticut for supporting our STEAP grant request this year,” First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said. “We are also grateful to the members of our legislative delegation who supported our grant request. Enhancing the landscape at the town’s most recent open space acquisition, Highland Farm, and the ability to include a Pollinator Pathway with this funding is a win for our town and the environment.”

The Darien Pollinator Pathway is an initiative started by the the Darien Nature Center, the Garden Club of Darien, the Gardener’s Center and Florist, Darien Library and the community as part of the larger undertaking to create a corridor of adjacent properties — private residences and public spaces — that provide safe habitat for birds, bees, butterflies and other insects.

“Our small towns have been hit hard by COVID-19 and are in need of our help to fund these projects,” Lamont said of awarding the grants. “Simply put, some of our small towns need to modernize their infrastructure so that we can support efforts to grow the economy but lack the property tax base they need to fully fund these projects on their own.”

Lamont said the state “can and should do what we can to help with these costs as these small towns drive tourism, honor our deep and celebrated history, and provide us with family-friendly getaways that are part of the New England experience.”

STEAP grants are coordinated by the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management, and grants are administered by the appropriate state agencies depending on the specific project involved. Under state law, STEAP grants can only be used for capital projects.

The full list of grants is available at portal.ct.gov.