Darien fourth grader publishes new take on old fairy tale

Nine year old Pavana Attonito, a fourth grader at Hindley Elementary School, has just self-published her first book, Mouserella

Nine year old Pavana Attonito, a fourth grader at Hindley Elementary School, has just self-published her first book, Mouserella. The book is a fairy tale adaptation of Cinderella consisting of a brave and kind mouse who lives with three evil cats who force the mouse to do their dirty work. But Mouserella has hope which leads her on a magical adventure she didn’t knew she needed.

Attonito says, “It was important to me for each of my characters to find a path to a happy ending.”

She first wrote the story for her third grade class remotely where the assignment was fairy tales. After her teacher read her draft, she encouraged Pavana to find a way to publish it.

She said, “I’ve always wanted to be an author, so I thought I would set a goal for myself over the summer of working on this story and publishing it on Amazon. “

Pavana has had her eye on writing for a while.

“I’ve loved to write since I was in preschool, and I spend a lot of my free time writing both fiction and poetry. I have piles and piles of notebooks filled with stories that I’ve written over the past few years,” she said.

She added, “I’ve also liked writing stories to give as gifts for family members. I also love to read, especially historical fiction and animal adventure books. Some of my favorite authors who have inspired me are Avi, Grace Lin and Pam Muñoz Ryan.”

“I hope this book inspires other kids to write and share their stories too. I love writing, so I plan to continue to write and share my stories. Hopefully that will mean more published books,” Pavana said.

Pavana’s book Mouserella can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/Mouserella-Fairytale-Adaptation-Pavana-Attonito/