Darien foundation donates $25,000 in instruments to Norwalk students

Students Michelle, Jackson and Joshua of the Brien McMahon High School Band, with Music Director Ron Secchi and Franca Mulligan, President of the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation.

A Darien music foundation has made a donation of $25,000 in Conn-Slemer instruments to Norwalk Students at Brien McMahon High School.

The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation, based in Darien, gave deserving young musicians at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, top quality Conn-Selmer instruments. In addition to the instruments, the Foundation will also provide the school with Gerry’s music. As many studies have shown, music improves academic achievement in students, and these young musicians will be documented via video throughout the year to mark their progress and success.

Gerry Mulligan was a long time Darien resident, and is widely regarded as one of the top jazz musicians of all time. He was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and Jazz Hall of Fame. His Foundation continues to recognize young musicians.

For more information, please contact Mia Toschi, Foundation Executive Director, at 203-524-2422.