DARIEN — Amid news that an elderly Darien resident died of COVID-19 last weekend, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson announced the formation of a town vaccine committee at Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting,

The elderly resident died on Dec. 12, bringing the total deaths due to the pandemic in Darien to six. There have been 21 hospitalizations and 539 cases from 390 households. Currently, Town Hall has five confirmed cases, with two presumed cases and five in quarantine.

Hospitals in New Haven and Hartford received their first deliveries of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, the second day of distribution in Connecticut, according to the Associated Press.

Yale-New Haven Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford each received about 2,000 doses and planned to begin vaccinating health care staff in the several hospitals run by their parent organizations.

The first doses in the state arrived Monday at Hartford Hospital. First priority for the vaccine in Connecticut is being given to front-line health workers who treat COVID-19 patients. Next week, shipments of the vaccine are expected be transported to CVS and Walgreen’s distribution centers and then sent to nursing homes throughout Connecticut, the AP reported.

The AP reported that from mid-January to May, about 1 million people in the state are expected to get vaccinated. They include critical workers, people living in other congregate settings, people over age 65 and those under age 65 who are high risk. All others are expected to have access to a vaccine in June.

Stevenson said Monday’s vaccine news meant it was an “exciting and hopeful day.”

The new committee formed includes the town’s emergency management team, health director, the health department staff, and the health care advisor. The committee’s charge is to plan and coordinate vaccine delivery for residents and update delivery timing and providers.

Stevenson said the town’s current testing partner, Everpoint Health, is working on getting the necessary paperwork done to become a vaccine provider.

Darien’s pharmacies, including CVS and Grieb’s on the Post Road and Walgreen’s on Heights Road did not have the zoning approvals to set up for vaccination clinics. The three pharmacies were categorized as retail stores not medical offices providing care or services.

As a result, David Knauf, the town’s health director, reached out to Darien’s Planning & Zoning Director Jeremy Ginsberg to discuss a change in zoning. According to Ginsberg, medical offices are not permitted on the first floor of either of the zoning districts.

On Dec. 9, Ginsberg said the department granted temporary approval to allow on site vaccinations and testing at all three pharmacies until Sept. 1.

“In light of the existing pandemic, and the critical need to have easy and convenient vaccination and testing opportunities open to the general public, we are able to grant a temporary approval of this type of use,’ Ginsberg said.

The approval is subject to conditions. The vaccination and testing cannot be drive-thrus, as those would require separate review and action. Vaccinations and testing can also only be available during normal store hours; if that needs to be extended, that also requires a separate review and decision.