Darien football to compete in Berlin lineman challenge this weekend

John Carlozzi, middle-back, poses with the Darien linemen that won their third straight Connecticut Lineman Challenge in Berlin.

The Darien Blue Wave football team will have two teams in action when Berlin High School hosts its annual lineman challenge this weekend.

Twenty-eight football teams will compete in the event on Saturday, July 27. Teams will compete against each other in rigorous challenges, such as tug-of-war and tire flipping, to see which group of linemen is strongest and the best.

The challenge will begin at 9 a.m. at Berlin High School. This is a change in location. In previous years, the event was held at Sage Park.

Teams that will be participating include Darien (2 teams), Berlin Branford, East Lyme, EO Smith, Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Prep (2 teams), Fairfield Warde, Farmington, Guilford, Harding, Masuk, Newtown (2 teams), New Milford, New London, Notre Dame-Fairfield, North Haven (2 teams), Norwalk, Simsbury, Southington (2 teams), Staples, Waterford, Westerly (R.I), Westhill (2 teams), West Haven (2 teams), Wilbur Cross, Wilcox Tech, and Wilton.

Darien played in Grip It and Rip It passing tournaments earlier this month, winning the Shoreline championship, and going 3-3 in New Canaan’s 7-on-7.