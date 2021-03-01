Darien focuses vaccine resources on school staff as supply issues remain

DARIEN — Local teachers and schools staff will begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccines this weekend, but a lack of supply following Monday’s eligibility expansion is already causing appointment issues for others looking to get vaccinated in town.
Darien’s town clinic is putting vaccinating the rest of eligible residents on hold until the town’s teachers that want it receive the vaccine. The town has received 660 Moderna vaccine and expects another 200 more of Moderna Monday, according to Darien Health Director David Knauf. Tomorrow, the town expects to receive 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccine.