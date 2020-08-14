Darien first selectman named to board of Bridgeport youth-based nonprofit

Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson has been named to the board of directors of the Bridgeport-based LifeBridge Community Services.

LifeBridge partners with youth and families to “foster resilience through behavioral health and youth services.” It operates the Center for Youth Development and the only walk-in behavioral health clinic in Bridgeport, as well as Fairfield Counseling Services in Fairfield.

“Jayme is passionate about our mission and believes in the potential of every Bridgeport child to learn, grow, and thrive. She understands that great things can be accomplished when neighbor works collaboratively with neighbor to build a stronger, more viable community,” said Alan Mathis, president and CEO of LifeBridge.

The group announced Stevenson’s appointment on Thursday.

Mathis said that after working with Stevenson for 12 years, he knows her commitment to children and families “is not bounded by ZIP code, race or socioeconomic class.”

Westport resident Howard Greene, LifeBridge board chairman, said he was excited that Stevenson is joining the board.

“We are impressed with her willingness to encourage residents of lower Fairfield County to get involved with LifeBridge to enhance social, emotional and academic opportunity for Bridgeport youth and to strengthen the family unit,” Greene said.

Stevenson said she is “drawn to the work being done at LifeBridge; especially the Urban Scholars Afterschool and Summer Day Camp program to foster youth development.”

“The program sets high standards of excellence —then helps children touch the stars,” she said.

Stevenson has served in leadership roles with the Human Services Council, The Depot Youth Center, the Thriving Youth-Connected Community Committee, the School Guidance Advisory Council and the High School Parents Association in Darien, where she has lived for 29 years and where she and her husband, John, raised five children.

Stevenson is immediate past chairman of the Western Connecticut Council of Governments and now serves as vice chairman; serves as chairman of the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency and the Southwestern Region Metropolitan Planning Organization; and is second vice chairman of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.

