Darien first responders prepared to face challenges as COVID cases rise

Darien Police Chief Donald Anderson discussed COVID-19 cases on his staff at the most recent Darien Police Commission meeting. Darien Police Chief Donald Anderson discussed COVID-19 cases on his staff at the most recent Darien Police Commission meeting. Photo: Darien TV79 Photo: Darien TV79 Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien first responders prepared to face challenges as COVID cases rise 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Within the past month, eight members of the Darien Police Department have contracted COVID-19, but officials say the department remains ready for its job despite these challenges.

At a recent Darien Police Commission meeting, Police Chief Donald Anderson said the coronavirus impact on daily operations was and is minimal and that his department is fully staffed.

This comes as the town, state and nation cope with increasing cases heading into the winter.Darien had its highest level of reported cases since March in November, with 170 reported cases. In March, that number was 111. However, many have noted that the increase in testing may affect that total.

From March through June, the highest impacted age group of cases was 57 cases in the age of 50 to 59. Since July 1, the highest impacted age group is the age of 16 to 21 of 43 cases.

Darien schools’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 16 positive cases with 137 in quarantine as of Dec. 7.

Anderson said through the spring and summer his department was “very fortunate” in that they “effectively managed the spring and summer months with no COVID-19 positivity for staff members.”

“Unfortunately, in the last four weeks or so, we have had eight employees at various times receive a positive test,” Anderson said.

Four of the staff members have recovered and returned to work, he said, while the remaining four are still out but on the road to recovery.

“We have had daily contact with our affected staff members; their health and welfare are of the utmost concern to the PD administration, the Police Commission and our leaders in town government,” he said.

Anderson said the COVID cases have not signficantly impacted public safety operations, and said the department is “24/7/365, effectively staffed and readily equipped to respond to our public safety duties and calls for service.”

Some services such as car seat installation checks and civilian fingerprinting have been suspended again, as they were in the spring, for the safety of the public and department. Some minor incident reports are being taken over the phone, he said.

“Our staff continues to be extremely diligent concerning all COVID-19 safety protocols and our maintenance staff, as always, is keeping the building extremely clean and sanitized. We are following up to date CDC guidelines and best practices to ensure our best chance of success in managing this ongoing pandemic,” Anderson said.

According to Noroton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brendan Keane, the three fire departments, which also includes Darien and Noroton Heights, have worked together in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Adjustments were made very early in the pandemic to the way we train and respond to alarms,” Keane said

Those adjustments include mask wearing; increased use of additional levels of personal protective equipment like face shields, gloves, and coveralls on calls; additional and more frequent decontamination procedures for members, equipment and apparatus; and reducing direct contact with the public on calls when possible.

Fire departments continue to urge all residents to adhere to strict mask wearing and social distancing, especially if they are to have interactions with any of Darien’s emergency services.

“This will help us stay healthy and enable us to continue to provide the great service the town of Darien is accustomed to,” Keane said.

Joe Larcheveque, head of Darien EMS Post 53, said that the team had three high school members test postitive in the spring, all with minor symptoms, and currently they have one college-aged member in quarantine for a positive test, also with minor symptoms.

In the spring, Larcheveque said Post 53 has been proactive about keeping the spread of the virus under control in Darien by preparing well.

“We started early in Darien,” he said. “We paid attention from onset and made sure we had all the equipment on hand to protect our members, and continue to make sure that we can do that.”