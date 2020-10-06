Darien firefighters contain blaze in restaurant duct work

DARIEN — A fire in the duct work for the pizza oven at Scena Wine Bar & Restaurant was contained Monday night by Darien’s emergency responders.

According to Fire Marshal Bob Buch, the call came in about 9 p.m. and Darien Fire Department responded.

Buch said the fire was contained within the duct system, so there was no fire damage that extended beyond it. Posh Nail Salon also had some smoke in their space, but they were able to reopen Tuesday.

Excellent save in ⁦@TownofDarienCT⁩ Darien tonight by our dedicated volunteer firefighters, ⁦@DarienPD⁩ and ⁦⁦@DarienEMS⁩ ! Property can be repaired...grateful no one was hurt. ⁦@DarienFireDept⁩ ⁦@TheHeightsFD⁩ ⁦@NorotonFire⁩ pic.twitter.com/siHPZ1bxsm — Town of Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson (@DarienCEOJayme) October 6, 2020

Scena should be able to reopen without their pizza oven after an inspection by the Health Department, Buch said.

The scene was cleared by 11 p.m. according to the fire marshal.