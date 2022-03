DARIEN — Darien schools is nearly ready to hire workers and begin renovating three elementary schools after the town Finance Board approved spending $3.7 million to begin hiring skilled workers for the project.

With approvals by the Boards of Selectmen and Finance in hand, the funding request now just needs the final OK by the Representative Town Meeting.

Brought to the Board of Finance as three separate bonding authorizations, the money — about $1.4 million for Hindley, $1.05 million for Holmes and $1.25 million for Royle — will allow the building committee overseeing the project to begin hiring the people necessary to get the work started. The renovation is supposed to be finished so the students are back in the buildings by September 2025.

“This is the next phase, which will allow us to actually retain architects, retain contractors, hire some of the more high-dollar consultants that are necessary to get the grant submission together,” said Chris Price, the chair of the Hindley, Holmes and Royle Building Committee, during a Board of Finance meeting on Tuesday.

“Understand that these numbers are educated estimates right now, we don’t have final plans,” Price added.

The Board of Finance approved the requests unanimously, following the Board of Selectmen’s approval earlier this week.

The three elementary schools will undergo renovations that include removing portables and adding classrooms and space upgrades.

Hindley will add music rooms, learning commons and two additional classrooms, adding 10,300 square feet. Around 3,000 square feet will be demolished.

Holmes will add two classrooms and a learning commons. In total, it will add 7,500 square feet and remove 1,700 square feet. Royle will add music classrooms, learning commons and four extra classrooms.

The total estimated cost for Hindley’s renovation is between $21 million and $23 million; for Holmes, it’s between $15 million and $17 million; for Royle, between $19 million and $20 million, according to a presentation last year.

Officials said Tuesday the committee is operating on fairly tight deadlines, anticipating final cost estimates for the project to be submitted by mid-May.

The committee also has an end of June deadline to submit a grant request to the state of Connecticut for reimbursement of the final project.

The funding request is expected to be before the RTM’s rules committee on April 4.

With prior reporting by Katrina Koerting.