DARIEN — The Darien Board of Finance has approved a mill rate increase of 2.32 percent for the next fiscal year, setting the rate at 17.23.

With no major reductions, the finance board also approved the Board of Education’s operating budget at $110,607,016 and the town’s budget of $48,437,074 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

After meeting for several hearings and work sessions since January, finance board members met Tuesday night to take a final vote on the budget, sparing the town and the school district any major or unexpected cuts to their funding at the last minute.

Much discussion centered around the amount the town could count on from a projected $3.4 million surplus, in order to offset much of the funding necessary for upcoming capital projects and keep the mill rate lower.

A mill is equal to $1 of tax for each $1,000 of assessment. To calculate the property tax, residents multiply the assessment of the property by the mill rate and divide by 1,000.

Last year, the town approved a tax rate increase of 3.12 percent to 16.84, higher than the 2020 mill rate of 16.33 as the town tried to alleviate the pandemic’s financial impact. In 2021, the finance board approved a total operating budget of $106.6 million for the Board of Education and $46.1 million on the town side, totaling $152.7 million.

Millions of dollars of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act were on the table during this year’s budget discussions.

Financial director Jennifer Charneski ran three different scenarios, calculating the mill rate at a 3 percent increase, a 2.75 percent increase and a 2.5 percent increase, Chair Jim Palen said Tuesday.

The board also considered a 1.5 percent increase, which would have meant the town would have funded 100 percent of capital expenditures through surpluses, ARPA funding and the finance board’s capital reserve fund, officials said.

“I wouldn't want to take money out of the general fund today to reduce taxes, only to have to come back to the public next year to tax them and build it back up,” Palen said, who said he was leaning toward a higher mill rate increase than 1.5 percent.

Board member Taylor Carter said she was leaning toward a lower mill rate, given that new growth had slowed down this year.

“There really weren’t a lot of new projects this year, like a lot of new initiatives,” Carter said. “I’d rather keep more powder dry for growth in the future.”

The Board of Finance eventually approved the mill rate increase at 2.32 percent, which passed unanimously.

That means the town will use about $2.9 million from the projected surplus plus around $100,000 from the capital reserve fund to cover a portion of the 2022-23 capital budget.

The town has multiple capital projects on the horizon, the largest of which includes $870,000 for new sidewalks and $450,000 for a rebuilt track at the Darien High School.

Palen said the town was in a strong position this year to offset higher costs coming out of the school district and the town, given an influx of cash from ARPA as well as the projected high surplus.

But he warned that next year, the board may have to work within narrower constraints.

“Despite the fact that this year saw very high increases in both the school and town's operating budgets, we were fortunate to be able to offset some of those increases,” Palen said. “However, we don't expect those same surpluses or the federal money to exist next year. Our town is going to have to work very carefully to achieve lower spending increases and therefore lower taxes.”

The budget will now go to the Representative Town Meeting in May for final approval.