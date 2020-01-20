Darien figure skater injured — will not compete in championships

Emilia Murdock Emilia Murdock Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien figure skater injured — will not compete in championships 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to a bad fall last week during practice, Darien champion figure skater Emilia Murdock, 17, will not be competing at the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

While at practice, Emilia fell and fractured her back. In an email with The Darien Times, she wrote that her fall isn’t as bad as what happened to her in 2017, when she broke her back as a result of a stress fracture.

“I should return to skating in March or April. I was so sad but I had no choice,” she wrote. “I am glad to have this time to focus on getting mentally stronger. The good news is I will be back in time to get ready for next season.”

Emilia hopes to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Bejing.