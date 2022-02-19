Darien family donates 16 acres of meadow around Mather Homestead for permanent environmental protection

DARIEN — An already expansive stretch of protected meadows in Darien is growing, thanks to a private donation from the family who previously owned the historic Mather Homestead.

The 16 acres of land that surround the Mather Homestead at 19 Stephen Mather Road are largely managed by the Darien Land Trust, a group of environmentalists who are caretakers of several nature preserves in town.

In December 2021, the McPherson family transferred 3.8 acres to the Land Trust and another 1.1 acres to the Mather Homestead Foundation, which manages the centuries-old Mather Homestead, a National Historic Landmark that recently opened to the public.

The McPhersons are descendants of Stephen Mather, a Darien resident who was appointed as the first director of the newly-formed National Park Service in 1916.

The parcel of land “completes the family’s vision to preserve their home, Mather Homestead,” according to a press release from the foundation. The Land Trust called the 3.8 acre gift the “capstone donation” from the family to add to the swath of Mather Meadows it will now oversee.

Nothing will ever be built on the land and preservationists will continue to improve its environmental value, according to the Land Trust. Already, 18 trees have been planted along Brookside Road and Stephen Mather Road to replace ones that are dying.

The McPherson family had earlier donated open space to the Land Trust, beginning in 2003 with the protection of nearly 10 acres. In 2017, the family turned over another 2.5 acres to the Land Trust and also signed over the Mather Homestead to the Mather Homestead Foundation, which maintains the house and conducts public tours.

"It is difficult to express how grateful the Darien Land Trust is to receive this generous gift of environmentally rich land from the McPherson families,” said John O’Brien, president of the Darien Land Trust, in a statement. “Our membership entrusts us with the responsibility to permanently preserve and steward all the properties under our care. The four corners of the Mather landscape will forever represent the inspired benevolence of one of Darien’s founding families.”

Heather Raker, the executive director of the Mather Homestead Foundation, said the gift represented a major boon for Darien.

“Anyone can see just how special this donation is,” Raker said. “It’s the idea that, in perpetuity, this will now remain as it is because there was always a risk that it would be built on.”