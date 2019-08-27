Darien emergency responders to hold blood drive

Battle of the Badges Battle of the Badges Photo: Battle Of The Badges Photo: Battle Of The Badges Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien emergency responders to hold blood drive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Darien Police Department, the Darien, Noroton, and Noroton Heights Fire Departments, and Darien EMS are on a mission to help save lives by collecting blood for hospital patients in need during the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors to join them in this lifesaving effort. The community is encouraged to give blood on September 10, 2019 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Noroton Heights Fire Department at 209 Noroton Ave. in Darien.

The need for blood is constant. Joining first responders to donate at this special event can help ensure blood is on the shelves before it is needed.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

The Darien Police Department also expressed appreciation to the Darien Police Association for providing refreshments for this event.