DARIEN — Darien elementary schools can expect to see armed security in their buildings as soon as January after a unanimous vote from the Board of Education.

The board approved funding six school security officers, all former law enforcement officers, to protect students in Darien’s public schools and the creation of a Director of Security to oversee the officers as part of the Darien Public School administration.

However, rather than the originally $500,000 proposed for a full school year, the board chose instead to approve $296,000 for half the year’s salary for the new staff plus the cost of security equipment.

In addition to the SSOs, the Board of Education unanimously approved $335,000 for school door security.

Specific details on the new staff's assignments were discussed in private executive session for security purposes. Police Chief Donald Anderson, who attended the board meeting, provided recommendations for the proposal, though SSOs will not be under the authority of the Darien Police Department.

Given the cost and significance of the request, board member Tara Ochman questioned why a public hearing was not held as it was for other school matters such as the high school’s armed security resource officers or the Open Choice program.

“I feel like we’ve done it on issues that are less of a cultural shift,” she said. “I’m just surprised we haven’t done it here.”

Member Julie Best added that a public hearing would be a barometer to understand what makes parents feel safe or less safe as the proposal moves forward, not just a survey of who in the community is for or against SSOs.

“I think there is an opportunity for us to better understand what the public’s concerns are, what their hopes are for this position,” she said. “Then I think we’re able to make our decision that we need to make with the expert recommendations that we’re receiving, but also then consider the nuances and the ways to make it work the best way it can for our community.”

Chairperson David Dineen disagreed and said that the necessary information was relayed to the public over two open discussions at board meetings. He also noted the lack of public comments about hiring armed officers at that evening’s meeting.

“There's just not that many public comments around it, for or against it,” Dineen said. “There’s a couple of concerns. There’s a couple of handfuls of emails. I don’t know what more we could do to get the information out there.

“We’ll continue to listen to the community, but I have confidence in executing this. I think the more you delay it, the more you open it up to more conversation and the folks that you don’t want listening are listening,” he added.

Several parents requested more information on the training protocols for SSOs and the role and background of the Director of Security at the board’s meeting in late September. Concerns were also raised about how young students, particularly those with special needs, may react to armed security.

Similar issues were raised at Resident Town Meeting the night before the board’s vote, with many echoing that more information was needed.

Several parents attending the previous meeting spoke in favor of the proposed officers. One parent, Amanda Callahan, voiced her support a second time ahead of the final vote, referencing a relative and survivor of a previous mass shooting who praised their local SROs.

Dineen ended the meeting by asking residents to continue submitting questions and public comments as the process continues. Anderson also said residents, whether for or against adding SSOs, were welcome to reach out to discuss the issue with him.