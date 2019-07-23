Darien dragon will go to new home after recovery

The bearded dragon discovered wandering Darien Sunday morning will go to a new home after recouperating from his open road journey at the Darien Nature Center.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson found the dragon crossing Manfield Avenue and was able to collect it for safekeeping. It was then turned over to the Nature Center. The center said the dragon is about 8 to 10 inches long. Petsmart says they can grow as large as 24 inches.

On Monday, Leah Salomoni of the Darien Nature Center said a new owner had adopted the bearded dragon —Kyle Urbano of Stamford.

"Bearded dragons are not native to Connecticut so we are assuming this one was a pet. He would not have survived very long outdoors on his own. Fortunately we were able to get him in a proper habitat and re-hydrate and feed him," said Director of Animal Care Molly Robertson.

The Nature Center was able to intervene in this particular situation but staff wanted to make it clear it is not a rescue and rehab facility.

“We are able to provide referrals and connect people to different animal welfare groups that are better equipped to take in stray animals,” they said.

More info at dariennaturecenter.org.