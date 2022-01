DARIEN — Town officials wrapped up another round of free COVID test kits and N95 masks at a drive-thru last weekend, with the town’s top official calling it a “really smooth” event.

Around 1,000 cars participated in the distribution. Test kits and masks were handed out from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Darien High School, First Selectman Monica McNally said.

Proof of residency was required.

The town received 1,260 test kits, each containing two tests. One box was given out per vehicle, with a surplus of nearly 300 kits and several masks leftover.

The distribution was free of charge. McNally had previously asked residents to be mindful of taking a test if they had already received one in the town’s first distribution round earlier this month.

“We streamlined it a little bit and you know, learned from the week before how to make things go a little quicker,” McNally said. “We had a tremendous amount of volunteers that were interested in helping, which is always nice. And the weather was beautiful.”

The town began distribution at 11:30 a.m., 30 minutes ahead of schedule, and continued until 3 p.m. McNally said leftover kits and masks have been given to several religious organizations in town to distribute to their members.

“’We’re all set,” McNally said. “If we receive more from this state, which is always a possibility, we could do another one of these. But my inkling is that if the town received more test kits, they would probably be earmarked for the school.”

Traffic flow was also smooth, McNally said. With an adequate number of volunteers, there was no backup of cars to disrupt normal traffic flow in the side streets bordering the school.

A booster clinic at Town Hall scheduled for Saturday was fully booked. The town held an additional booster clinic on Tuesday morning. Residents can register for clinics through the Vaccine Administration Management System.

A pediatric vaccination clinic was also held at Town Hall, starting at noon on Saturday.