Darien-created Swim Across America will raise money for Stamford cancer center research Saturday
Swimmers take to the water at the Swim Across America Fairfield County event at Cummings Point in Stamford, Conn. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. More than $360,000 was raised at the event for the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy, a local nonprofit that funds research in cell and gene therapies to treat cancer. Swimmers swam routes ranging from half a mile to three miles as hundreds cheered them on from the shore.
Catherine Desmarais, center, with her parents at a previous Swim Across America Fairfield County event. Desmarais swam in the event again on Sunday in honor of her mom, who is battling lung cancer.
DARIEN — This Saturday, hundreds of swimmers, boaters and kayakers will take off into the waters of the Long Island Sound hoping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for a cancer research organization in Stamford.
The occasion marks the 35th year of Swim Across America, a nationwide event that has its roots in Darien.