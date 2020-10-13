Darien considers removing portable classrooms

DARIEN — The Board of Education’s Facilities Committee will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

On the agenda is an update and discussion on the draft feasibility study to evaluate the removal of portable classrooms and improvement of library spaces. During last week’s Darien League of Women Voters’ candidates night, all four candidates agreed that removing the district’s portable classrooms is a priority.

The second item to be discussed during the virtual meeting is the design and size of elementary classrooms to adhere to the class-size policy. At a previous Board of Education meeting, Ox Ridge Elementary School parents raised concerns that the fourth-grade level of that school had lost a section, and the class sizes were too large.

A public comment portion will be included during the meeting. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Board of Education meeting will be available to the public via Zoom.

Those members of the community wishing to view only, should do so through the Darien Youtube link.

Those wishing to participate in the public comment should join the meeting via Zoom.