DARIEN — Local residents can now add to their culinary repertoire with recipes by their neighbors and community eateries.

“Darien Cooks! Community Cookbook,” with more than 175 recipes from community members, was a collaborative effort of The Community Fund of Darien and the Darien YMCA.

It is now available for purchase at $60 per copy while supplies last.

“Everyone has their favorite family recipe — and what better way to build and strengthen our community than sharing our love of food?” Jennifer Gardner, Darien YMCA chief executive officer, said. “Through this cookbook and partnership with The Community Fund, we’ll not only share our timeless family treasures but we’ll also support our families, friends and neighbors.”

In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, officials with The Community Fund of Darien and the Darien YMCA discussed a community-building project and realized that many residents were spending a great deal of time at home with family, cooking and having meals together.

This was the inspiration for the cookbook.

“Sharing a recipe, like sharing a meal, is a gift from the heart,” Janet King, Community Fund of Darien executive director, said.

“We saw the cookbook as a means to capture this moment in time as well as to celebrate this special town,” King said. “We hope this project brings people together over a common bond of a love for food and a home-cooked meal while supporting our neighbors.”

The 200-page collection features custom cover artwork by Darien’s resident artist Diane Weeks. Graphic designer Mireille Champsaur and photographers Diane Farrell, Jim Farrell and Penny Vanovitch, from the Darien Arts Center Archives, also contributed to the cookbook’s look.

The book is organized into six sections: appetizers, soups and salads, main dishes, side dishes, desserts and breakfast/brunch. The book also includes local family favorites such as the “Smash Burger,” “Gorgonzola Potato Chips,” “Ocean Trout Rillettes,” “Choco-Pistachio Meringues,” “Tuscan Cheesecake,” “Bacon’d Up Broccoli” and “Hello, Lampchop!”

Local eateries provided customer favorites, including Darien Butcher Shop’s BBQ St. Louis Ribs and Rory’s New England Clam Chowder.

“As a family-owned business celebrating our 100th year of serving the community, we are proud to sponsor the “Darien Cooks!” cookbook and support two other local organizations that do so much for our neighbors — The Community Fund of Darien and the Darien YMCA,” Cindy Palmer Dean, who is the creative director of Palmer’s Market, said.

“Palmer’s Market has been offering Darien residents the freshest produce, meats, seafood and other groceries for five generations,” Dean said, “so we couldn’t miss the opportunity to be a part of a project that celebrates food and our town.”

All proceeds will support the fund and YMCA community programs. The cookbook was made possible with the support of sponsors Palmer’s Market, the Pinnacle Group by Compass and Performance Optimal Health.

The book is available for purchase in-store at Palmer’s Market, the Darien YMCA, the Darien Toy Box and SipStirs or at www.communityfunddarien.org while supplies last.