After two years of remote lectures, the Darien Community Association’s Academic Lectures Committee will host five speakers for live in-person lectures in 2023. The series consists of four Thursday morning lectures and one evening lecture in January. For those unable to attend the lectures in person, there is an option to watch the lectures remotely, the DCA said.

The Academic Lecture series has been presented by the DCA annually, without interruption, since January 1956. it was created by a volunteer committee to provide the community with expert opinions on current global issues.

The 2023 Series, titled "The Indo-Pacific, New Challenges: New Alliances," will focus on current events in the Indo-Pacific region that have affected global interests, tensions and alliances. The speakers are recognized experts in their field.

The first lecture, set for Jan. 5, will feature Mireya Solís of the Brookings Institution. She will provide an overview of the "Post-war Liberal Economic Order" as it relates to the Indo-Pacific.

On Jan. 12, Zack Cooper of the American Enterprise Institute will address the question "Is War with China over Taiwan Inevitable?"

Bonnie Glaser, Director of the Asia Program of the German Marshall Fund, will join the series Jan. 19 to speak on "Europe’s Evolving Views of China and European Interests in the Indo-Pacific."

The final morning lecture on Jan. 26 will feature Tanvi Madan, discussing India, the U.S. and the Indo-Pacific.

The series will conclude with an evening lecture and reception featuring Sheila Smith from the Council on Foreign Relations who will discuss "New Coalitions: U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific."

The DCA extends thanks to an anonymous donor for underwriting the series. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dariendca.org or call 203-655-9050, ext. 10. Series tickets for the four Thursday morning lectures are available until Jan. 3 at $120 for general admission and $90 for DCA members. The cost of single lecture and evening tickets is $30 for DCA members and $40 for the general public.

Creative writing class for middle schoolers

The Darien Arts Center is offering a creative writing class for middle school students on Thursdays after school.

Classes will cover how to put together a story and how to share an experience or feeling through creative writing exercises. Different writing styles will be discussed and explained with examples of notable literature. Classes run from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 19 to March 2. Fee is $200. Sign up at darienarts.org.

Registration is open for all of Darien Arts Center winter and spring classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music. Winter/Spring classes at the center, 2 Renshaw Road, begin in January. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

Hindley School holiday market draws families

The Hindley School held its second Holiday Market on Dec. 3. The event brought together families and provided a chance to purchase gifts for the holidays from local vendors. Kids were able to enjoy cocoa, cookie decorating and crafts as well as the opportunity to do some of their holiday shopping, organizers said.

The event also showcased Dance on the DL and the Darien High School Choir.

Expanded hours at train stations for winter

The Darien and Noroton Heights Train Station buildings will be on expanded hours for the winter months.

The new hours are Monday through Friday from 4:55 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The public will have access to indoor space and bathroom facilities during these hours.

“A top priority is to provide shelter and warmth to our commuters during the winter months. By expanding the hours of operation, our hope is that everyone waiting for a train throughout the day has a comfortable, safe option," said First Selectman Monica McNally. "We are pleased to be able to accommodate not only our daily commuters but also visitors and residents taking advantage of the holiday spirit in the city.”

Said Jim Cameron, founder of the Commuter Action Group and a member of the Darien RTM, "Kudos to Darien First Selectman Monica McNally. I'm sure that commuters and holiday travelers alike will appreciate the heat and shelter as they wait for their trains to NYC. This is a simple but important step to encourage more folks to 'take the train' instead of driving."

Dean's List

Lawrence Story of Darien is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.

The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean's list receive a medal which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean's list are presented a certificate.

Academics at The Citadel are divided between five schools: the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics and the Zucker Family School of Education.