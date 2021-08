DARIEN — Pinpointing how to spend incoming federal relief funds is in the hands of a newly formed advisory committee.

The Board of Selectmen, at its meeting Monday, created a steering committee to create a priority list for spending the more than $6 million coming to Darien from the American Rescue Plan Act grant funds.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said this money is separate from COVID relief funds sent directly to the Board of Education.

“The new steering committee will be tasked with recommending a spending plan to the Board of Selectmen and other town bodies,” she said.

Stevenson said the objective is to have this group of people canvass the community and determine what the COVID-19 related needs are at this time, placing heightened importance on the human services-related needs.

The committee will be comprised of the first selectman, one other selectman, the Board of Finance chairman, a member of the finance board, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Representative Town Meeting Finance and Budget Committee, and a member of the Advisory Board of Health or the RTM’s Public Health and Safety Committee.

There can be no more than five members from one political party. The town administrator and directors of public works, finance, emergency management, health, and human services departments are also ex-officio members.

The committee will focus its efforts on identifying town resident and business needs to address negative impacts of the COVID public health emergency; identify resident concerns, priorities and support for uses of the funds; and recommending an allocation plan to the Board of Selectmen.

