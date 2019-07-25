Darien clubs gear up for FCSL swimming and diving championships

Several Darien clubs will be competing in the Fairfield County Swim League (FCSL) diving and swimming finals during the next few weeks.

The Middlesex Club (2-2) will swim in the Div. 1 final at the Shore & Country Club in Norwalk on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The Woodway Country Club (3-1) and Country Club of Darien (1-2) are in Div. 3 and Wee Burn Country Club is in Div. 4. Both of those finals will be held at Burning Tree Country Club in Greenwich on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The divisions are combined but will be scored separately.

Tokeneke (4-0) will host the Div. 5 meet on Monday, Aug. 5.

All of the swim finals will start at 9 a.m.

The FCSL County Championship meet will be held at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Roxbury Swim & Tennis Club in Stamford.

The diving championships are separated by age groups and are being held this week.

The 14 and under and 17 and under championships were held yesterday, Wednesday, at the Burning Tree CC in Greenwich.

The 10 and under diving championships begin at 8:30 a.m., today, Thursday, at the New Canaan Field Club, with the 12 and under championships scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Friday, at the Lake Club in Wilton.