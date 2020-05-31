Darien clergy to hold Cross Walk Sunday in mourning of George Floyd, coronavirus victims

In light of the current troubled times, Darien’s clergy is inviting the community to participate in a Cross Walk Sunday, May 31, at 1 p.m. The walk will follow the path of the usual Good Friday walk, beginning from the steps of First Congregational, Darien and ending at St. Luke’s Episcopal.

The traditional Darien Good Friday Cross Walk was canceled due to the pandemic.

An invitation was sent out from the clergy at First Congregational Curch.

“Our hearts feel deep anguish due to recent agonizing and violent events. There is much grief around us. With the brutal deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and the 100,000+ deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic (a disproportionate number of those among persons of color), it is time for First Congregational Darien to stand together and assist our community in mourning,” it said.

Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Normally, during the walk, the large cross is passed from one person to another. In this case, those carrying it will lay it down on the ground for the next one to carry.

“We will have wipes and gloves on site, and we invite you to bring a small Bible and a towel for your shoulder if you plan to help carry the cross. Please be aware that no signs promoting partisan politics or hatred will be allowed on the Cross Walk,” the invite said.

“Unprocessed grief is dangerous, and we are called as Christ’s Church to walk this path together. Anger is understandable but staying angry leads to violence,” the invitation said.

“We believe that it is time to step from our anger to sorrow and lamentation. The Cross of Christ symbolizes this step and brings to fierce light the schemes of this world that so easily and so brutally take the lives of God’s children,” said the invitation, which was signed by Rev. Dale Rosenberger, Pastor Benjamin Geeding and Mrs. Christine Geeding.

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk, which includes stands against racism as part of its goals, also sent out an invitation to the walk via social media.

“The cross walk, which is traditionally held on Good Friday, is a symbol of how we can take on the most evil acts of violence and lead us to reconciliation and transformation,” it said.

Darien’s Democratic Town Committee also sent out an invitation to its members.

“Our churches, our town, and our nation feel anguish in this moment. Anger is understandable, but staying angry only leads to more attacks and violence. The Cross Walk is dedicated to helping our people move from anger to sorrow and lamentation,” Chairman David Bayne said.

“I hope that Darien’s Democrats will join the walk in honoring the memory of Mr. Floyd and the victims of Covid-19, and make our voices heard to support racial justice America,” Bayne said.

Darien Police said their patrol division has been made aware and will be on hand if assistance is needed

The Darien Times has reached out to public officials to ask who else may be attending. More info to come.