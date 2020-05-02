Darien churches offering virtual worship

Christ Community Church Christ Community Church Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien churches offering virtual worship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Nothing draws a more diverse group of attendees than a church service. In light of the guidance from the state to avoid large gatherings as Connecticut faces increasing cases of coronavirus, many Darien churches are canceling services or turning to simulcasts.

St. Luke’s Parish, 1864 Post Road. Through the end of May, the services will be livestreamed as follows: Sundays, 10 a.m., Eucharist with spiritual Communion, streaming on locallive.tv. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. morning prayer and healing, via Zoom. And Thursdays, 8 p.m. compline on Facebook/saintlukesdarien.

First Congregational Church of Darien will also be holding a livestream without assembly at 10 a.m. Find more information on the livestream on the church’s website uccdarien.org.

Noroton Presbyterian Church says Sunday worships as the service is only being offered via LIVE stream. It will begin at 10:30 a.m, and you can join by visiting www.noroton.church. The worship service will be available for replay at the NPC YouTube channel.

More information at https:/noroton.church/

Bishop Frank Caggiano has directed the state’s Roman Catholic Churches, including Darien’s St. John’s Roman Catholic Church and St. Thomas More Catholic Church, to suspend Mass indefinitely. The diocese will be livestreaming. Read more at bridgeportdiocese.org.

The United Church of Rowayton is holding virtual services at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays. More information at www.ucrowayton.org

Christ Community Church is livestreaming services at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook/ChristCommunityCT.

First Church of Christ Scientist in Darien is holding services via conference call until further notice. The number for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service is 860-924-7569, followed by the conference ID (839 638 299#). The number for the Wednesday evening testimony meeting at 7:30 p.m. is the same (860-924-7569), followed by a different conference ID (209 768 0#). The Christian Science Reading Room at 1904 Post Road is currently closed. More info: http://christ

iansciencect.org/darien/

If your house of worship’s calendar has changed due to coronavirus, let us help spread the word. Email sshultz@darientimes.com.